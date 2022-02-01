Joe Gaines

BLOOMINGTON, IN - Joe Steven Gaines, son of Roland and Patsy Williams Gaines, passed away Wednesday January 26, 2022 in the morning at his residence in Bloomington, Indiana. Joe is survived by his mother Patsy, his brother Jim, and his son Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Amy, and his father Roland.
Joe graduated from Bedford North Lawrence High School in 1976 before attending Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, where he graduated in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He received a Master of Fine Arts in Acting from Brandeis University and a Master of Public Administration from Indiana University.
Joe worked at NSWC Crane for 33 years, where he became the Chief Technology Officer. He then worked at Eastern Carolina University for six years, where he became Associate Dean of the Innovation Laboratory. Joe was a passionate actor, and was involved with the Cardinal Stage Company, the Detour Theater Company, and the Bloomington Playwright Project in Bloomington; the Phoenix Theater in Indianapolis; and several theaters in the Chicago and Boston areas. Joe also shared his love of skiing, mountain biking, and adventure with his friends and family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 between 3PM and 5PM at Allen Funeral Home and Crematory, 4155 S. Old State Rd. 37 in Bloomington. Online condolences, photos, and memories may be shared with family and friends at www.allencares.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Monroe County Human Association, P.O. Box 1334 Bloomington, IN 47402.