Mrs. JoeAnn Nichols Truman passed away on Saturday January 23, 2021. A private memorial service was held in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. JoeAnn grew up in the Meadowbrook section of Pitt County, Greenville, NC but lived in Winterville, NC the past 30 years. JoAnn was born on May 9, 1959. JoeAnn spent her working years at Pitt Memorial Hospital in the Radiology department. JoeAnn loved to cook, shop and spend time with her friends and grandson, Little Brandon. She was loved by many cousins and especially her best friend Belinda Bellah. JoeAnn was preceded in death by her parents James Nichols and Annie Ross Nichols Smith. She is survived by her husband Allan Truman; sons, Ken Everette, Jason Everette and Brandon Yost; grandchildren, Kenlee Everette and Brandon Yost Jr.; her brother James Nichols, of Montebello, CA; her sister, Jackie Respass of Williamston, NC; her uncle, Hilton Nichols of Winterville, NC; aunts, Geraldine R. Porter of Greenville, NC and Peggy R. Bailey of Newport News, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses, 605 Country Club Dr, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com .