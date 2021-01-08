John Wesley Andrews

ROBERSONVILLE - Mr. John Wesley Andrews, 95, died Saturday, January 2, 2021. Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Robersonville Memorial Gardens, Robersonville, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 304 W. Liberty Street, Williamston, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. John Wesley Andrews, masks are mandatory.

Tags