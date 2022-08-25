John Bernard Barrett, 83, died Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his home. He was born April 5, 1939, in Greenville, N.C., to the late Dr. John Milton Barrett and Florence Schwarz Barrett. He graduated from Greenville High School and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a member of the varsity swimming team. He graduated from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration, where he also swam for ECU's varsity team and was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves during and following his college years. While at ECU, John met Carol Waring of Richmond, VA. They were married July 9, 1966, and had three children, who grew up witnessing their father's unwavering devotion to his faith and his family, and his compassion for others in need. John also had a lifelong devotion to ECU football. Any Saturday that the Pirates were playing, he was either cheering them on from the stands at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium or following them on the television or radio at home. John began his career as a sales representative for Virginia Electric and Power Co. in Williamston and Elizabeth City, N.C., and later in Warrenton, VA. In 1973, he returned to North Carolina to work in sales for Tar Heel Electric Supply in Raleigh. In 1975, he moved to Rocky Mount to become a sales representative for Industrial Electric Sales and Service. John was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, where he was a lector and a member of the choir. After moving to Rocky Mount, he became active in the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men's organization that works tirelessly to raise funding for the physically and mentally handicapped. He served as Deputy Grand Knight, Grand Knight, and District Deputy. He was an exemplar in each of the four ceremonial degrees of the order. In 1990, John became an agent for the Knights of Columbus insurance program, where he represented the agency in the eastern part of North Carolina. During his tenure there, he was a member of the Rocky Mount Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and served as the association's treasurer. He continued in this capacity until his retirement due to health issues in January of 2002. After he was forced to retire due to a stroke in 2002, he and his wife Carol enjoyed many treasured years together doing what they loved, including traveling the world and spending time with children and grandchildren. For the last two years, following another devastating stroke in 2020, John was lovingly cared for by his wife in their home with the help of many devoted nurses. Special thanks to Elaine Johnson for her constant support during this difficult time, as well as Vanessa Burgess and Jimmy Armstrong. Special appreciation as well to volunteers with the Legion of Mary at OLPH, Karen Kandl, Dot Sarti and Ed Cole for all their help, as well as all the special kindnesses from neighbors, friends, and caregivers too great in number to name. John is lovingly survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol; his daughter, Emily Barrett Bezner and husband, James, of Richmond Hill, GA; his son, Michael Barrett and wife, Lauren, of Charlotte, N.C.; his five grandchildren, Joseph, Caroline and Katherine Bezner, and John Ashton and Avery Barrett; and his sister, Katherine Barrett Philpott of Lexington, N.C. He was preceded in death by his son, John Winston Barrett, who died April 27, 2003. A Funeral Mass to celebrate John's life will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 331 Hammond Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Father Tim Meares celebrating. A Reception will follow the Mass in the parish hall. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM prior to the Mass at the church. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM in the sanctuary of the church. A Rite of Committal will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2:30 PM at Greenwood Cemetery, 1500 Beatty Street, Greenville, NC 27834. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made in John's memory to Knights of Columbus Council 4600, 331 Hammond St., Rocky Mount, NC 27804. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.