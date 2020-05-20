John Briley

John Ashley Briley
GREENVILLE - John Ashley Briley, 89, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Mr. Briley honorably served in the United States Navy from 1950 - 1954. He had been a member of the Greenville Police Department since 1955, where he retired after 30 years of service. He was promoted to corporal in July of 1961 and then the rank of Sergeant in September of the same year. He later served as a detective for 6 years before being promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, where he returned to the uniformed division as a shift supervisor in 1971. Briley then transferred back to the detective division in 1978 and was promoted to captain in September 1981.
John enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an active member of Sweet Gum Grove Free Will Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Briley and Monnie Bryant Briley; and wife, Frances Briley.
He is survived by his son, Charles Briley of Mineral, VA and wife, Sylvia of Winterville; and step-granddaughter, Lauren Starling of Winterville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sweet Gum Grove FWB Church, P.O.Box 156, Stokes, NC 27884.
