John C. Baker, Sr., 91, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at his home in Greenville, NC. He was born in Macon, Georgia on January 14, 1931 to the late Dessie and Joe Baker. Those who were close to him knew him as “JC” or “Thumb”. He was in the Army for several years and was very proud of serving his country. This is something he often told stories about. After his time at war, he came back home to meet and marry the love of his life. JC worked for the NC Department of Transportation for thirty two years as a maintenance and road worker. He was a member of The VFW Post #7032 and Grindle Creek Hunting Club. He grew up farming and continued to farm after his retirement. JC was an avid lover of horses, chickens and all animals. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. Otherwise, you could find him sitting in his barn (the hotter the better), wearing his overalls and pocket t-shirts. If he wasn’t there, he was in his living room recliner looking out the window. You rarely ever saw him without a hat on. JC, or “Night Watchman,” as they called him, enjoyed talking on his CB radio to his many friends across the state. He loved his chewing tobacco, cookies, ice cream sandwiches and Boost. He was a man of few words but didn’t mind telling you exactly how he felt. Most would tell you that he had no filter. That’s what we loved about him. He loved his family dearly, especially his great grandchildren. They were the light of his life. His face lit up every time one of them walked into the room. “Papa” as his family called him lived a long, happy, beautiful life. His presence here will surely be missed. JC was preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty three years, Jonnie Hemby Baker. He was also preceded in death by his parents and nine brothers and sisters. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, John C. Baker, Jr. (Tammy) and Billy Gibson (Linda), his grandchildren, Crystal Winslow (Sam), Amanda Johnston (Brad) and Chris Gibson (Caroline). He is also survived by his precious great grandchildren Walker Johnston, Avery Johnston, Kennedy Winslow, Chesson Gibson and Natalie Mills, along with many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ms. Joan Woodruff who was the most loving and compassionate caregiver in the last several months of his life. They would also like to thank the home health and hospice nurses who worked with him. The service will take place on Saturday, April 30th at 2:00 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Greenville, NC. The family will receive visitors from 1:00-2:00 before the service. A graveside burial will be held immediately following the service in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors other times at the home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VFW Post #7032 and mailed to 1108 Mumford Rd Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com