John Cannon

John David Cannon
GREENVILLE - John David Cannon, 87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 11:30 am in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 11 am at the cemetery.
John David grew up in Pitt County and attended Emmanuel Bible College where he met his wife, Jean Brown Cannon, who preceded him in death in 2017. He worked as a Maintenance Supervisor with Vermont American Corp.
In his early years, he was a member of Greenville First Pentecostal Holiness Church and The Evangelistic Tabernacle before becoming a longtime member of the Black Jack Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church. More recently, he became a member of Greenville Church of God. A family man, John David loved to work on cars and was a handyman and Mr. Fix It.
He is survived by his daughter, Robin Jean Vick and husband Benjy of Fuquay Varina; son, Ron David Cannon and wife Kimberly of Forest, VA; grandchildren, Caleb and Rachel Vick, Andrew, Stephen, Rebekah, Sarah, and Seth Cannon; and many nieces and nephews.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Greenville Church of God, 3105 S. Memorial Dr., Greenville, NC 27834.
