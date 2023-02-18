...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
John Chester Calhoun, 67, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at his childhood home in Greenville, N.C. He was dearly loved by his family and his many friends. There will be a private family service held in Martinsville, Virginia at a future date. John, son of Walter and Jessamine "Jeppy" Calhoun, was born in Roanoke, Virginia. He moved to Greenville with his family in 1960 and was a 1973 graduate of J.H. Rose High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in Geography from East Carolina University in 1977 and graduated in Civil Engineering from North Carolina State University in 1981. John's career began at Newport News Shipbuilding for 2 years and ended in a 26 year career with Peter Kiewit and Sons, one of the largest heavy construction companies in the country. Upon his retirement from his position in Florida, he returned to Greenville, N.C. to help his siblings care for his mother. Even after working many hours in his career, he found time to engage in many hobbies such as swimming, biking, electronics, computer programming, ham radio, and most recently, developing an orchard and vineyard for his mother's mountain home, Hummingbird Hill near Floyd, VA. He loved hiking and creating biking trails on the mountain property. John was preceded in death by his father, Walter Calhoun. He is survived by his wife, Mary Grace Queen Calhoun; son, John Chester Calhoun, II; mother, Jeppy Shumate Calhoun; brother, Tom Calhoun; and sister, Jann Calhoun Brown and husband, Eugene. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com