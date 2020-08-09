John Coker
GREENVILLE - John Coker passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at home. He was born on December 31, 1947 and was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Coker.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Greenwood Cemetery.
John graduated from Tarboro High School in 1966. He married his high school sweetheart after they both graduated from East Carolina University. They stayed in Greenville to raise their two daughters and built a beautiful life. John had a successful career in banking and finance and worked at then, Wachovia, as well as multiple car dealerships. He spent a large part of his career with the finance company, Regional Acceptance, in both Greenville and nearby Washington.
In retirement, one of his favorite pastimes was traveling with his wife and partner in everything, Ann. They would often take trips to the beach and weekly road trips to visit interesting places or restaurants in the area and enjoyed each new experience. He also loved working on projects around the house, but his real passion was spoiling his grandchildren.
He was beloved by many and didn't know a stranger. His stories were well known and always entertaining. His friends knew him as someone who was always quick to send a note or give them a call to check in and let them know he was thinking about them.
He loved his family fiercely and was always there to support, guide and help them. He insisted that no matter how old his daughters were, they would always be Daddy's girls. He will be missed by all.
John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ann, two daughters, Tracy Winkler and husband Matt of Charlotte, and Julie Coker of Winterville, three grandchildren, Tanner, Lily and Emma, and four sisters, Rebecca Coker, Naomi Coker, Sallie Denny and husband, Ricky, and Frances Liverman and husband, Stanley, all of Tarboro, and nieces and nephews, Kristy Roberson and husband Chris, Stan Liverman, Chad Denny and wife Sara, Ashley Liverman, and great nieces and nephews, Cassidy, Makenna, Connor and Waylon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in John's memory to Tarboro Primitive Baptist Church, 802 West Country Club Dr., Tarboro, NC 27886.
Arrangements are by Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc. of Tarboro. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.carlislefuneralhome.com.