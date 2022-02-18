John Compliment

GREENVILLE - John Edward Compliment, 64, passed away on February, 9, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. No service will be held at this time.
John was born in Warsaw, Indiana, on July 19, 1957. He resided in Lafayette, Indiana and most recently in Greenville, NC. He graduated from Purdue University in 1987 with a Bachelors in Manufacturing Engineering and pursued a career in automotive manufacturing lasting 35 years. John had a passion for fishing, working on his boat, helping his family fix anything and everything, and dreaming of the ocean. Above all, John was a loving husband, outstanding father and grandfather, and someone you could always rely on when in need. It is an understatement to say he will be missed as he was so deeply loved in life.
John was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Compliment and his step-father, Glenn "Mozzy" Koch.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Compliment; daughter, Brooke Compliment; sons, Blake Compliment and fiance, Caroline Cherry, Brett Compliment and wife, Kara; grandchildren, Henry, Lucas, Harvey, and Charles. John is also survived by his mother, Carol Crock and husband, Howard Crock of Slidell, LA; brothers, Jim Compliment and wife, Karen of Lafayette, IN and Andy Compliment of Carriere, MS; sister, Anne Compliment of Poplarville, MS.
