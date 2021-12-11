John Davis, III

John "Jay" S. Davis, III
GRIMESLAND - John "Jay" S. Davis, III, 63, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Jay grew up in Wingate, NC and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with a degree in music education. He was a band director for various high schools across NC.
After taking an interest in computers, he changed careers and was employed a project manager in digital information at ECU Brody School of Medicine. He was set to retire on Dec. 31, 2021 to fulfill his life's dream of living and traveling on his boat.
He was preceded in death by his father, John S. Davis, II; and a sister, Marsha Davis Owen.
Jay is survived by his wife, Emily Q. Davis; mother, Angie Davis of Wilmington; sister, Joni Jimbo (Hiraku) of Greensboro; three nephews; and one niece.
