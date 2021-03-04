John Dinwiddie "Jack" Mobley, 93, of Williamston, NC. passed away peacefully at his home, Sunday, February 14, 2021. Born August 14, 1927 to Sidney Mobley and Vivian Wysong. Jack was retired from the U.S. Postal Service with over 40 years of service. Jack married the love of his life Sue Poore on September 11, 1948. He was a Charter Member of the National Guard, Williamston Guard activated in 1951 and left for duty during the Korean Conflict. He was raised by his paternal grandmother “Mama” Bettie Blount Mobley. Jack was a member of the Episcopal Church of The Advent as a young boy serving as Acolyte later joining the Christian Church to unite his family and serving as a Deacon for many years. He graduated from Williamston High School in 1944 and attended Wake Forest College in Wake Forest, NC. Jack was preceded in death by his mother and father, along with his brothers Warren, Sidney Lee, Mayward, James Lewis, Samuel, and Marion Mackey and sister; Elizabeth Mobley Herring. He is survived by his wife, Sue Poore Mobley, Daughter; Susan Mobley Carswell (Steve), son, John Mobley, Jr. (Nancy), two granddaughters, Jaime Mobley Thigpen (Will) of San Antonio, TX. and Sydney Carswell Douglas (Ethan) of Durham, NC, five great-grandchildren, Zachary and Balin Thigpen and Aidan, Julian, Evan Elizabeth Douglas, also a sister-in-law, Lou Poore Hollowell of Morehead City, NC. and also many nieces and nephews. There was a private graveside service held at Woodlawn Cemetery on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. There will be a 2:00pm memorial service held March 7, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Williamston, NC and the family asks that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Christian Church 101 E. Liberty St., Williamston, NC 27892. Biggs Funeral Home, LLC is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com.