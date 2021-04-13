John Edward Cheek, 90, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at The Fountains of the Albemarle. A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 PM at Pinewood Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Michael McKnight. All are welcome to attend. John was born in Hertford County and raised in Pitt County in the Renston Community on Cheek Farm Road. He worked for 25 years for Export Leaf Tobacco Company. He also worked for many years at Greenville Utilities Commission. John attended Oakmont Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and the church’s softball coach. John loved sports. He attended many East Carolina University football, basketball, and baseball games. He loved gardening and always had a big garden. John was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Verna Goolsby. He is survived by his: loving wife of 63 years, Pat Cheek; son, John Stanley Cheek; sister, Anne Brinkley; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.