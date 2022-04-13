Dr. John Edwards Griffith, Jr., 74, of Greenville, North Carolina, formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 8, 2022 due to complications from congestive heart failure. He was born September 19, 1947 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late John Edwards and Adelaide Tipping Griffith, Sr. John’s kind, gentle and loving nature will forever be remembered. John grew up in Mt. Lebanon, PA, graduating from Mt. Lebanon High School in 1965. Following high school, he attended the University of Pittsburgh where he majored in psychology and was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. John received a DMD from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, graduating in 1973, and he went on to practice dentistry for over 25 years in Butler, PA, Mt. Lebanon, PA, and the eastern part of NC. John was known for his intellect and knowledge of various subjects including history, science, world affairs, and sports. He greatly enjoyed completing the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan. John had a personal charm that enabled him to make conversation with people from all walks of life, and he was always willing to lend someone a helping hand. Although he faced challenges in life, he proudly conquered them as time passed by. His final years in life were among his happiest being around his family and friends. He was extremely proud of his four sons and five grandchildren. He is survived by his best friend and former wife, Cynthia D’Amore, sons John Griffith and wife Helen of Summit, NJ, Ted Griffith and wife Anna of Union City, NJ, Ben Griffith and fiancee Lauren of Cary, NC, and Matt Griffith and wife Madeleine of Greenville, NC; his sister Susan Lumpp; and his grandchildren, Katherine, Elizabeth, Madelyn, Lincoln and Otis. A Memorial Service will be 11:00AM Saturday, May 14, 2022 in the sanctuary of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church; 1066 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228. Rouse Mortuary Service and Crematory is honored to serve the Griffith Family.