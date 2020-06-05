John Edwards

John Thomas Edwards
WINTERVILLE - Mr. John Thomas Edwards, 63, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at 3 PM in Grace Church. Burial will take place following the service at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30-2:45 PM at the church.
Born and raised in Pitt County, Tom was a graduate of East Carolina University, where he received his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. His education led him to a career as a Sales Engineer for Viewpoint Software. Outside of work, Tom was very involved with Grace Church, serving as a proud member of their congregation. Yet, his most important job was being a father. As a homeschool dad, Tom enjoyed camping with his family, gardening, and going to the beach.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie Allen Edwards.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Tammy Huggins Edwards; son, Jonathan Michael Edwards; and daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Edwards, all of the home; mother, Naomi Rouse Edwards of Greenville; sister, Deborah Edwards Ennis and husband, Perry, of Greenville; mother-in-law, Dorothy Eubanks Huggins of Winterville; brother-in-law, Lloyd Franklin Huggins and wife, Donna Cannon Huggins of Ayden; niece, Amanda Ennis Brewington and husband, Bradley, of Greenville; and nephews, Joshua Logan Ennis and wife, Elizabeth and Jacob Lloyd Huggins of Ayden.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International at The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or Answers in Genesis, P.O.Box 510, Hebron, KY 41048.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.