John Ennis

John E. Ennis
WINTERVILLE - John E. Ennis, 72, Police Captain (Ret.) passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 3:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 PM until the funeral hour.
John was a lifelong Pitt County resident, graduating from Winterville High School. He served in the United States Army and worked for 30 years with the Greenville Police Department, retiring in 2001 with the rank of Captain. He was also a member of the American Legion, Post 39.
John was preceded in death by his parents, William & Mildred Ennis.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Karen W. Ennis; sons, Derek Ennis and wife, Christy, of Grifton, Blake Ennis and wife, Suzanne, of Elizabeth City, and Jason Daniel Ennis of Winterville; grandchildren, Jordan, Ryan, Ashlyn, and Zoe Ennis; and great-grandson, Holt Shirley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pitt County American Legion Post 39, PO Box 21, Greenville, NC 27835. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.