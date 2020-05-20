John Evans

John Wayne Evans
GREENVILLE - John Wayne Evans ("Wayne"), 73, passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He spent his final days surrounded by loved ones.
A lifelong resident of Greenville, NC, Wayne was born on June 9, 1946 and lived his entire life on his family farm in the Rock Springs neighborhood. Born to the late Bill and Mavis Evans, he was a graduate of Belvoir Falkland High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda Reel Evans, in 1968, and they celebrated their 50 year wedding anniversary in 2018. Throughout his sickness she never left his side and he never stopped wanting her close by. Wayne was a skilled mechanic who could fix virtually anything, working in manufacturing plants for 53 years. He began his career at Union Carbide, which would later become Eveready Battery Company. Upon the plant closing, he moved to AC Monk Tobacco, ultimately Alliance One, and retired at the age of 71. He believed in hard work and built lifelong friendships during those long factory hours.
Wayne was an only child, but he was blessed with a huge and loving family thanks to his in-laws, the Reel family, which gave him five brothers and two sisters, their spouses, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom were not just family but some of his very best friends. Wayne was widely known as a skilled hunter and fisherman and loved nothing more than being outside, hunting or fishing with his buddies. In the early days it was more about hunting but as the years passed he spent less time in the woods and more in the boat, primarily with his best friend, brother-in-law and sidekick, Phillip Reel. He was a widely-respected mentor, and loved offering hands-on support and instruction for those wanting to learn more about hunting, shooting, fishing, driving a boat, or anything else involved in being a sportsman. His legendary shooting skills, toughness, natural leadership and often larger-than-life persona made him the center of many great stories that will be told and retold for years to come. When he wasn't hunting or fishing, he could be found working in his shop or in the yard. There was always work to be done and he had a tireless work ethic. Wayne's commitment to keeping the farm in tip-top shape and his love and skill in cooking for a crowd created a place where family and friends would make lifelong traditions of gathering for holidays, cookouts, and special times together. Since his retirement, Wayne had also grown to love visiting Kure Beach, spending his days swimming at Freeman Park and nights cooking or going out for dinner or ice cream with his family.
Wayne was a member of All Pines, Sam Branch, and Clayhill Hunting Clubs, serving in various leadership capacities over the years. He was a member at Boyd Memorial Presbyterian Church and Peace Presbyterian Church. In recent months he also enjoyed visiting Landmark Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of 51 years, Linda Reel Evans, Wayne is survived by his daughter Deborah Evans Sperati and her husband Matthew of Rocky Mount, NC. He was immensely proud of Deborah and Matt and told them so every chance he got. He loved animals, especially his two faithful dogs Izzy and Stanley, as well as his "grand-dogs" Amos and Olive, and all of them will miss him taking them on "safari" around the farm and snuggling with him before bed.
The family would like to express its sincere gratitude to the extraordinary team of doctors in Greenville who have cared for Wayne over the last 3 years as he survived a heart attack, open heart surgery, and complicating illnesses, particularly Dr. Hazaim Alwair, Dr. Melanie Hames, Dr. Colin Bear, and PA Alison Cieszko.
The family will hold a visitation at their home on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 1 pm to 5 pm. Arrangements are being handled by Farmville Funeral Home and additional details of arrangements and condolences are available online at www.farmvillefh.com.