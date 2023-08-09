John F. Melchior, 87, passed away peacefully in his Greenville home on Thursday, August 3, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents Millicent Elizabeth Melchior and late Daniel Carl Melchior of Parsippany, New Jersey, brothers James J. Melchior of Pomona Park, FL, Walter A. Melchior of Binghamton, NY, Richard R. Melchior, and son-in-law, Kenneth Holland of Perth, Western Australia. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Boyle Melchior of Greenville, NC, his daughters Cheryl M. Holland of Perth, Western Australia; Dr. Elizabeth M. Coghill (Jeffrey) of Greenville, NC; and his son, James C. Melchior (Mary) of Louisville, KY; four grandsons, three granddaughters, and nine great grandchildren with two on the way. John is also survived by his brothers, Daniel Carl Melchior II of Mendham, NJ, and Eric L. Melchior of New Bern, NC. Additionally, he is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was most proud of his three creative, productive children, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. John spent 32 years in the New Jersey Parsippany Troy Hills School System (PTH), as a teacher and as a District Administrator. He retired in 1990 and built a new home in New Bern, NC and pursued extensive travel and volunteer service opportunities with his wife Betty. These volunteer organizations included the MERCI Clinic, Habitat for Humanity, Virtual Buddies, Tryon Palace, and the Senior Pharmacy Program. A celebration of life service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 320 Pollock Street, New Bern, NC on Saturday, August 12, 2023. A reception with the family will be held at 10am followed by a memorial service at 11am and interment in the historic church courtyard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MERCI Clinic of New Bern or Shriner's Children's Hospital.