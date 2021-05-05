John Haugen Rose, born on March 3, 1972, died peacefully in his sleep on April 23, 2021. John was educated at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics where he forged a number of friendships that he cherished all his life. He earned degrees at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina Central University. John held many different jobs, but at the time of his death was employed as a nursing assistant at the VA hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He loved his work and was good at it. John was a talented violinist, a voracious reader, and a passionate fan of the Tar Heels. He loved to travel and spend time in the outdoors. He had a droll sense of humor and an encyclopedic command of trivia in a range of historical and pop-cultural fields. His tastes were eccentric and inclusive (he was equally enamored of Thucydides and the Gilmore Girls) and his hospitality was legendary. Guests in John’s home could expect to depart with full hearts, full bellies, and expanded cultural horizons. He was a devoted dog dad to Ruby, Frankie, and Olivia. He was the best big brother anyone could ever want and was very close to his brothers and sister, as well as many friends he made over the years. He is survived by his parents, Jack and Jane Rose; a brother Thomas and his wife Adrienne; another brother Andrew; a sister Sarah and her husband Tim Piehler and their two children, Henry and Alice. He also leaves behind his aunts Alice Carol Caldwell (Price), Delia Brown (Wayne), Margaret Preus (John), Anne Schloemer (Doug), and Cheryl Campbell (Brian) as well as a host of cousins and friends. His time with us was far too short, but we remember him with love and gratitude. There will be an outdoor memorial service on May 16 at 3:00 for family and friends who knew and loved John. It will be at Green Roof Farm, 1822 Old Market Rd., Fountain, NC. Because of covid, masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation either online at myotonic.org or mailed to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 663 Thirteenth Street, Suite 100, Oakland, CA 94612.