John Lawrence Vernelson, 80, peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center. He was an avid sports enthusiast, hunter, golfer, playing cornhole, fishing, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends. Most of all he loved the Lord with his whole heart, sharing God with others; was a Gideon and member of Parker’s Chapel FWB Church. He retired from the State of North Carolina in 2001 as an auto mechanics teacher at Farmville Central High School and was fondly known as "Mr. V". He also sang tenor for many years with several gospel groups including The Gospel Chargers, Psalms Quartet, and the Anchors Quartet. A private service for the family was held at the Pinewood Memorial Park mausoleum in Greenville, NC. A video is available for viewing online at www. parkerschapel.org He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ellen; daughter, Rhonda Nord (Curtis); daughter, Laurie Dixon (Tavner); and honorary children Mark and Vanessa Beamer; grandchildren, Sarah Ottinger (Stephen); Holden Dixon (Jocelyn as of 12/19/20); Jared Dixon; and honorary grandchildren and great grandchild, Joshua Beamer; Hannah Beamer Grace (Cameron) and son, Acen; brothers and sisters, Hilton Vernelson (Shirley); Ann James (Doug); Linda Mizelle (Billy); Wayne Vernelson (Sherry); Elaine Taylor (Walter); in-laws, Ann Vernelson; Marian Hardee (Calvin); Marie Gardner (Buster); and Janice Rogers; step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Reverend J.D. Vernelson and Lillian Corbett Vernelson; brother, Joe Vernelson; sister-in-law, Eleanor Vernelson; brother-in-law, Joe Rogers; and nephew, Danny Vernelson. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to “Sarah Katherine Luce Medical Expenses” at 3153 Country Lane, Waukegan, IL 60087 and “Tyler Peaden Medical Expenses” at P.O. Box 56, Macclesfield, NC 27852. Donating to the medical expenses for these two young adults is a fitting tribute to John and his love for life and living it to its fullest. The family believes these donations will contribute to allow these two to recover and live long full lives as he did. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.