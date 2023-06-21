Mr. John M. Baker, 90, died Friday, June 16, 2023, in his home. The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2 pm at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Pinewood Memorial Park with military honors. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Mr. Baker, son of the late Willie and Bertha Manning Baker, was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County. He was a veteran in the U.S. Army and a retired foreman and dyer of Fieldcrest Mills. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and had served as a deacon for many years. John was an avid gardener who enjoyed raising vegetables. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William Baker, Charlie Baker, Robert Baker, Louis Baker, Harvey Baker, Ben Allen Jones, and a sister, Mary Baker Kerr. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Baker; a son, John Jeffrey Baker and wife, Brenda of Greenville; a daughter, Karen Baker Strickland and husband, Gary of Joelton, TN; five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, William Earl Jones and wife, LaRue; sisters, Betty Jean Riggs and husband, Donnie, and Pat Williams and husband, James. The family would like to thank Community Hospice, Jessica, and all the aides and nurses, and the Veterans Administration for all your help and support. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.