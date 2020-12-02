John McCoy

John Phillip McCoy
GREENVILLE - John Phillip McCoy, 84, died on Monday, November 30, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 2 PM in the Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends following the service.
John was a member of the B.A.R.C Ham Radio Club and a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers.
He was preceded in death by parents, Hugh and Estelle Vinson McCoy; and his son, John Phillip McCoy, Jr.
John is survived by his wife, Barbara Hamvai McCoy of the home; daughter, Allyson Hirsh and husband, Tony, of Myrtle Beach, SC; brother, Hugh Eugene McCoy, Jr of Indian Harbor Beach, FL; and 1 granddaughter.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.