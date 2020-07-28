John Nabors

John William Nabors
GREENVILLE - Mr. John William Nabors, 95, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 2 pm in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the mausoleum following the service.
Mr. Nabors, son of the late William Everett Nabors and Sara Jane Humphries Nabors, was a native of Morgantown, WV. A member of the "greatest generation" he served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. Known as a hard worker, he was employed by Union Carbide as the maintenance foreman for over thirty years. He enjoyed participating in Union Carbide retirees luncheons. He was a member of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church.
Mr. Nabors was a charter member at Brook Valley Country Club and was an avid golfer. He grew up loving baseball, swimming, ice and roller skating and sledding. He coached baseball with Grant Jarman and won the City Championship with the 13 year olds. He will be remembered as a father who greatly loved and enjoyed his family and would do anything to help others.
Left with a lifetime of marvelous memories are his wife of 70 years, Sandra Rutter Nabors; two daughters, Cynthia "Cindy" Autry and husband Tom of Raleigh and Carolyn Willis of Greenville; grandsons, Ryan Autry and wife Jenn and Landon Autry and wife Stephanie; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Darcy and Ryleigh Autry.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.