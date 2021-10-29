John Price, Jr.

John Henry Price, Jr.
TARBORO - John Henry Price, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2021.
A graveside service was held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 2:00P.M. with military honors at Edgecombe Memorial Park.
Mr. Price, a native of Tarboro, NC, was the son of John Henry Price and Martha Brown Price. He met and married his high school sweetheart, Geraldine Davenport Price "Jerry" on July 28, 1952. A graduate of East Carolina University, he proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1982, traveling the world and retiring as a Colonel. Following retirement from the Air Force, he served as regional airport director in Lumberton, Manteo, and New Bern, NC.
He is preceded in death by his parents John and Martha Price, his sisters Jacksie Tyson and Martha Price "Boots", and his grandson Ian Bade.
He is survived by his wife Jerry Price, sister Elizabeth Pollard, brother in law Buck Price and daughters Jenifer Gregory and husband Pete, Jacque Price Sauls, and Jana Price, as well as nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He will always be remembered as a loving and protective husband, brother, father, friend and Papa to his family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to: ECU Camp Rainbow/Camp Hope at: ECU Peds Hem/Onc, VMC MA Suite 333, ECU Brody School of Medicine, Greenville, NC 27834. Attn: Jacque Sauls or contribute to the charity of your choice.