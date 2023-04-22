...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for Fine
Particulates, until midnight EDT Saturday night.
An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates
concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. For additional information, please visit the North
Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at
https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu
With great sadness we announce John Robert "Jay" Gunter, 53, of Greenville NC(formerly of Hope Mills NC) was called home Thursday, April 13, 2023 . He was surrounded by loved ones, following a long battle with cancer. Jay was an extraordinary man who managed to experience much more life than his years should have allowed. An Air Force Veteran and Medical Laboratory Technician serving others was a passion but he loved his family more than anything. A private celebration of life will be held at home, condolences to the family are of course welcomed and appreciated. Jay is survived by his wife Ruiyi Gunter, son Alex Gunter and wife Marcia, daughter China Gunter, father John Gunter and mother Diane Gunter, four brothers David Gunter and wife Jessica, Thomas Gunter, James Gunter and wife Julianne, Robert White and wife Margo, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and Nico. Rouse Mortuary will be providing services.