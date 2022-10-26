...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
John Roland Farley, 91, of Greenville, NC, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Hyde County. John Farley was born in Scotland County on October 12, 1931, to the late Roland and Elsie Neal Gibson Farley. He was married to the former Laura Credle, who survives. John spent his working years as a Certified Public Accountant and was owner and partner of Farley Mizelle & Co. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. An avid sportsman, he was happiest in Hyde County with his family and friends. As a loyal Ducks Unlimited supporter, he served as state chairman. John leaves a legacy of service and conservation that his family is proud to carry on. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Greenville, officiated by the Reverend Andrew Cannan. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, October 28 at the home of Jane Farley, 1805 Rosewood Drive in Greenville. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons: John Farley (Karen) of Greenville, Paul Farley of Wilmington, and Edward Farley (Debra) of Raleigh; one daughter, Jane Farley of Greenville; grandchildren: Laura Barber (Ander Perez) of Connecticut, Wilkes Barber (Hannah) of Nebo, Joseph Farley (Mengyuan) of Raleigh, Edward Farley (Fran) of Cambridge, MD, Bo Farley (Lauren) of Raleigh, Miller Farley and Webb Farley of Wilmington, Caroline Farley and Paige Farley of Raleigh; three great-grandchildren: Carolina Perez, Ander Roland Perez and Emma Farley; and a sister-in-law, Jane Edwards. He was preceded in death by his brother Edward Farley. Arrangements by Bryan Funeral Service, Swan Quarter.