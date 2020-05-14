John "A.J." Ruff
GREENVILLE - A. John "AJ" Ruff, 91, passed away on May 5, 2020. John was born on Nov. 2, 1928 in Philadelphia County, PA. He served as a US Marine during the Korean War and was a Certified Manufacturing Engineer in New Jersey, Maryland, and Connecticut before retiring to Greenville, NC, 27 years ago.
John was a historian, master genealogist, volunteer firefighter, Scoutmaster, coach, champion of young people, patriot, community leader and educator, defender of democracy, civil liberties, the US Flag and US Constitution. Through his lifelong passion for genealogical research, he traced familial roots to Commodore Thomas Macdonough c. 1783, the Fairbanks Family of Dedham, MA c. 1637 (desc. Susan), Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine c. 1122, Charlemagne c. 748, and many historically significant families in the US, England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France. To develop future patriots and leaders, he founded the American Revolutionary War Bicentennial Reenactment Group, Capt. John Doughty's Company, Eastern New Jersey State Artillery, Color Guard, and Fife & Drum Corp in Bridgewater, NJ comprised of young people. The group represented the State of New Jersey and participated in major Revolutionary War battle reenactments from Massachusetts to Georgia including marching in many prestigious events and parades such as Philadelphia's 1976 Fourth of July Independence Day parade where the reverberation of the cannon firing memorably broke some windows. After retiring, AJ joined St. Paul's Episcopal Church Choir where he met his second wife, Jewell (Hardee) Ruff. In 2000, they traveled to England to sing for the Queen Mother of England's 100th Birthday at Gloucester Cathedral. He participated in a trade mission to Russia to share his manufacturing engineering expertise. He was an avid Bridge player and lifelong learner.
John is survived by his children Holly Dunn (Bill), Amy Spaeth (Tony), Jennifer Stiles (Mike); daughter-in-law Marie Aruffo; Grandchildren Jessica (Dunn) Canipe, Matthew Aruffo, Meghan Aruffo, Jennifer (Spaeth) Pattison (Nick), T.J. Spaeth, Kristen Spaeth, Daniel Spaeth, Lauren Stiles; Great-Grandchildren Taylor Canipe, William Pattison; former wife of 32 years Helen (Leidy Joyce) Aruffo; Siblings Mary Louise (Aruffo) Till, Roy Aruffo (Nancy), Frances (Aruffo) Marshall; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jewell (Hardee) Ruff, son Thomas John "TJ" Aruffo, parents A. G. and Laura (Rhoads) Aruffo. Special thanks to AJ's caregiver and loyal friend, Maria Oliveira.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Choir at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, PO BOX 1924, Greenville, NC 27858, or the colonial historical house preservation fund at Fairbanks Family in America, 511 East St., Dedham, MA 02026 FairbanksHouse.org
