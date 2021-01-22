John Schedler

John E. Schedler
GREENVILLE - John E. Schedler, 92, of Greenville, NC died January 19, 2021 in his home.
All are welcome to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter Catholic Church on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM. A burial will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park.
He was the husband of Eileen M. Smith Schedler. They were married for 67 years last May. He was an area sales manager for V. LaRosa & Sons, Inc., sales representative for Commonwealth Marketing and Hagerty-Schwartz Brokerage Company before retiring in 1995.
Born in Phillipsburg, NJ on May 28, 1928, he was the son of the late Peter and Anna Falvey Schedler. John was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Greenville, NC. He was also a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungry Catholic Church in Whitehall, PA. John was a member and former Chaplin of St. Elizabeth Golden Agers as well as a member of the Young at Heart Senior Clubs in Catasauqua and in Norhthampton, PA
He was a graduate of Phillipsburg, NJ High School Class of 1946 and Churchman Business College in Easton, PA. John was an Army Veteran of the Korean War.
John was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Irene and Marie; brothers, Peter, Joseph, and Robert Schedler.
He is survived by his: wife, Eileen; daughter, Mary Ellen Krawiec (Donald) of Venetia, PA; sons, Daniel (Maria) of Whitehall, PA and Robert (Pam) of Greenville, NC; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Contributions in John's memory can be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, Greenville, NC, St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Whitehall, PA or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com