John St. Clair Salisbury, 74, went home to be with his Lord Monday May 9, 2022 after a long illness. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 17th, 2022 from 6 – 8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home. John was born in Sumpter, SC and grew up in Greenville, NC. Graduated from J.H. Rose High School in 1966 and East Carolina University in 1970. He worked for many years at International Harvester as an Account Manager for farm equipment. Later joined ECVC as a Personal Manager. John and Sue enjoyed trips to Myrtle Beach for great food and golf. They enjoyed boating, gardening and watching old movies together. John especially enjoyed walks with his special canine friend, Scooter, and sharing ice cream with her. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvah St. Clair Salisbury and Doris Mae Baker Salisbury; brother-in-law, Steven Reed; and a nephew, Joey Reichstein. He is survived by his:wife, Sue Salisbury and her son, Rob Ost and his wife, Kristin, of Tafton, PA, her daughter, Lisa Marie Ost, of Tampa, FL; granddaughters, Ashleigh Hope Ost, and Madisen Gabrielle Thompson; grandson, Jorden Dakota Thompson of Tampa, FL; brothers, Jim Salisbury and wife, Joanne, of Wake Forest, NC and Al Salisbury and wife, Kymberle, of Cary, NC; sisters, Ann Reed and Frances Reichstein and husband, Kurt, both of Garner, NC and many nieces and nephews. Grateful thanks to the staff of Hospice. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com