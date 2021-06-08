It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved son, John Thad “JT” Winstead. JT passed away in a tragic car accident on June 3, 2021. JT was born on March 22, 2004 in Tarboro, NC to parents Thad and Lisa Winstead. JT was a rising senior at Tarboro High School. He was known by many of his teachers as being a responsible, helpful and respectful young man. JT was an outdoorsman. He loved anything that was outside, whether it was in his yard, the woods, at the river, Lake Gaston or the beach. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He began hunting and fishing with his daddy as a toddler, shooting his first deer at 6 years old. When JT was not in the woods or fishing, he could likely be found on the baseball field. JT’s passion for baseball started with T-ball and has continued over the years. He was a starting player for Tarboro High School on the Varsity team and had played 1st base since 9th grade. He was ecstatic with their recent win the week of his passing, putting THS in first place in their conference. To know JT was to love JT! He had a contagious smile, was free spirited and aimed to please others. JT gave the biggest hugs. He loved his family, friends, children and his pets whole heartedly. There is a void for all that knew and loved him that will never be filled. JT is survived by his parents Thad and Lisa Winstead; sisters Taylor Winstead and Alli Braxton; brother Caleb Braxton; maternal grandparents Avery (Dick) and Georgia West Strickland; paternal grandparents Scotty Winstead and Ann Grant Winstead; Uncle Avery Lee Strickland; Aunt Elizabeth (BeeBee) Overstreet (Patrick); cousins Georgianna, Grant, Brenson and Mason. JT went to be with the good Lord with his girlfriend Madison Wilson and friends Devin Wilson and Abby Foster. A Celebration of ‘JT’s” Life was held on Monday June 7, 2021 at 11 AM at the Tarboro High School Gym with the Rev. Michael Bryan. The interment followed in the Edgecombe Memorial Park. The family received friends and family at Carlisle Funeral Home Sunday, June 6 2021 from 5 PM until and other times at 1301 Macon Place, Tarboro NC. The family has requested that in Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the State Employees Credit Union in Memory of JT Winstead’s Scholarship fund. Donations can be made at your local SECU or Mailed to State Employees Credit Union, PO Box 280, Tarboro NC 27886, Please put “JT” Scholarship Fund on the Memo Line of your Check. Arrangements are by Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc., of Tarboro. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.carlislefuneralhome.com.