John Thomas Dixon, 76, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. A graveside service will be held Sunday at 1:30 PM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6 to 8 at Wilkerson Funeral Home. At other times, the family will receive friends at the home. John, son of the late Henry & Daisy Dixon, was born during the summer of 1945. A native of Pitt County, he made Bell Arthur his home with wife, Joyce who he married in 1986. John was also a proud business owner, owning and operating Dixon Swap Shop in Ayden. He is survived by wife, Joyce Strickland Dixon of the home; son, Jeffrey Dixon and wife, Tanya of Kinston; three step-children, Malinda McLawhorn and husband, Dickie of Farmville, Bobby Woolard of Bell Arthur and William (Boo)and wife, Belinda Woolard of Snow Hill; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Lesley Dixon of Monroe. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.