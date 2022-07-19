Mr. John William (Toot) Taylor, III, 69, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. A memorial service will be held Friday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30 to 4 PM. Johnny was raised in the Tarboro community before moving to Wake Forest and graduated from Wake Forest High School. He retired from the NC Department of Corrections with over 30 years of service. He also worked at Lowe's Home Improvement while he was employed with the Department of Corrections and continued there full time after his retirement. Johnny was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. He was an avid Duke fan, loved golfing and enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach on golf trips with friends and family. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, John, Jr. and Katherine Cratch Taylor; and an infant daughter, Melissa. He is survived by his wife, Sue Carol Taylor; son, John Joseph Taylor and wife, Carson, and their children, Merritt and Griffin, of Morehead City; daughter, Sarah Taylor Williams of New Bern; and sister, Ellen Jane Knox and husband, Ricky, of Raleigh. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o Sudan Temple, 403 E. Front Street, New Bern, NC 28560. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.