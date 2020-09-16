John Williams

John A. Williams
WASHINGTON - John A. Williams, 79, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 1 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by his pastor, Rev. Phillip Boykin. The family will see friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.
John, a native of Pitt County, was the son of Albert Glenn and Christabel Sanderson Williams. He lived in Pitt County for many years and had made his home in Washington for the past 21 years. John farmed for a number of years and had been employed with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and Hackney & Sons of Washington. He later retired due to ill health from Mendenhall Student Center at East Carolina University. He was a member of Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Peggy Harris Williams; sons, Joey Glenn Williams of Greenville, Thomas Harold Williams of Okinawa, Japan, and Johnny Dean Williams, Sr. and wife, Jenny, of Washington; grandchildren, Jennifer Williams, Jonathan Williams, Johnny Dean Williams, Jr., Elizabeth Williams and Blake Williams; brothers, Robert Earl Williams of Norfolk, VA and Rodney Williams of Charlotte; a sister, Shirley W. Jones of Greenville; and a very special nephew, Christopher Williams of Winterville.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church Golden Group, 2972 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.