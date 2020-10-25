John Zeilman

John Lincoln Zeilman
GUNNISON, CO - John Lincoln Zeilman was born on August 29, 1961 in Gunnison, Colorado, where his father was serving a short stint as an art professor at Western State College. Although Lincoln spent much of his life in Ohio, he took his first and last breaths in the Gunnison Valley.
Throughout the years, Lincoln loved many things in life, but he always put God, his family, and service to others above any personal pursuit. For thirty-seven years he stood steadfast withhis wife Char, twenty-four of which they served tirelessly as ministers for the Way International, a worldwide nondenominational Christian Ministry. For the last eight years, they were staff at Camp Gunnison.
Lincoln loved the outdoors: backpacking, camping, snowmobiling, and flying around the local area in his paramotor. He was known to spend a Saturday flying in the morning, taking his raft down the Gunnison River in the afternoon, only to then jump on his motorcycle and ride to Crested Butte in the evening. He lived life in a big way, and soaked up every second of it. He taught his three children to do the same.
Lincoln passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 11, 2020 in a motorized paragliding accident. A small memorial service attended by immediate family was held Sunday, October 19, 2020. His ashes were scattered in the hill country outside of Gunnison. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.