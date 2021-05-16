Johnathon Bryan (JB) Bullock

Johnathon Bryan Bullock, 31, born August 29, 1989 passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2021. He was born in Pitt County, Greenville, NC to Gregory McRae Bullock and the late Melissa (Tootsie) Bryan Bullock. He is survived by his loving daughter, Alissa Ann Bullock, 2 brothers, Thurston Garland Bullock and Spencer Brock Bullock. He was a 2008 graduate of Ayden-Grifton High School. His time with us was far too short, but we will remember him with love and gratitude. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held Monday, May 24, 2021 at 4pm at Elm Grove Church Family Life Center, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Rd, Ayden NC. Cremation by Blakely Funeral Home, Gaffney, SC.