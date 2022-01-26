Johnnie Lee Lockamy
GREENVILLE - Johnnie Lee Lockamy, 78, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 3pm at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 pm at Smith Funeral Service and other times at his daughter's home, 3446 Oakley Rd., Stokes, NC 27884.
Mr. Lockamy, a lifelong native of Pitt County, served in the NC National Guard. He worked as an automotive mechanic for various places. He loved watching NASCAR, cutting grass, and going to the river. He was a devoted husband and father, who will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lillian Lockamy; and all his siblings, Russell, Dick, Ray, Linwood and Phyllis Lockamy, and Grace Matthews.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Hildred Lockamy; children, Kevin Lockamy (Shannon) of Williamston, and Christy Oakley (Benjamin) of Stokes; grandchildren, Addison and Chloe Lockamy; and several nieces and nephews.
