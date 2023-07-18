Mr. Johnnie Mack Smith, age 92, a resident of Washington, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at River Trace Nursing Home in Washington. Graveside services were held 2:00 PM Friday, July 14, 2023, at Pamlico Memorial Gardens, in Washington conducted by Pastor Darren Walker. Mr. Smith was born in Pitt County on November 29, 1930. He was the son of the late Daniel Smith and Rosa Dixon Smith. Mr. Smith served in U.S. Army Reserves. He was a retired parts manager at Moore's Honda. Mr. smith retired after 48 years of service. He was a very active member First Free Will Baptist Church in Washington where he served as teacher and deacon. In his spare time, Mr. Smith enjoyed raising Brittney spaniel puppies, quail hunting, running bird dogs, gardening, and tinkering. On October 3, 1953, Mr. Smith married the former Sylvia "Jean" Wrenn, who survives. Surviving with Mrs. Smith are two sons, Danny Ray Smith and wife, Teresa of Washington, Jeffrey Todd Smith and wife, Lynn of Sanford, N.C.; four grandchildren, Daniel Smith and wife, Jamie, Jacklyn Smith Buck and husband, Todd, Jordan Smith, Joshua Smith; and four great grandchildren, Hudson Smith, Dawson Smith, Elyn Buck and Rilyn Buck. In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd Smith, O.J. Smith and sister, Mildred Gurganus. The family will receive friends at his home. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the First Free Will Baptist Church, 901 North Bonner Street, Washington, N.C. 27889. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Smith family.