Johnnie Waveley Mills, 77, went home to be with his wife Linda on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A memorial service will be conducted Friday at 11am in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow in the Williams-Cannon Cemetery on Lester Mills Rd. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Johnnie was born in VA and as a small child, moved to Pitt County. He worked in tobacco as a young man and later worked as a HVAC technician, retiring after many years with Advance Mechanical. He loved southern gospel music, and fishing in Hobucken but most of all, he loved his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Allen Mills; and a cousin, Richard Mosley. Johnnie is survived by his four sons, John Avery Mills, David Allen Mills and wife Loretta, Alexander Lee Mills, and William Andrew “Andy” Mills, all of Greenville; seven grandchildren, Shannon Mills Winslow and husband Damon of Belvidere, Kerry Mills and wife Kassandra of Fayetteville, Devin Mills Roebuck and husband Stephen, Cassidy Mills all of Greenville, Emma and Mason Mills of Farmville and Alyssa Mills of Emerald Isle; five great grandchildren, Piper Rose Mills, Harrison Maverick Mills, Killian Maddox Mills, James and Jackson Winslow; and cousins he was raised with, Josina Mills, Dalton Mosley, Ronald Mosley, Tony Mosley, Brenda Suggs, and Steve White. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.smithfcs.com.