Johnny Len Craft
GRIFTON - Johnny Len Craft, 69, of Grifton, NC passed away on October 30, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. He was born January 19, 1951 in Kinston, NC, the son of Gertrude and Johnny (J.L.) Craft of Grifton, NC.
Johnny was a retired decorated Detective from Pitt County Sherriff's Department, a retired Grifton Volunteer Fireman, an active elected Grifton Town Commissioner, and worked with independent missionaries at Haiti Gospel Mission.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Sandra Craft, daughter and son-in-law Ondrea and John Joyner, son Jason Craft, granddaughter Devin Daniel and husband Chris, grandson Evan Joyner, and granddaughters Sherry Craft and Aubrey Craft.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gertrude and JL Craft and sister Lynette Johnson.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 2pm at Grifton FWB Church, 674 Wall Street, Grifton, NC 28530. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Estates. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grifton Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund (P.O. Box 537 Grifton, NC 28530) or Haiti Gospel Mission, Inc (P.O. Box 669 Grifton, NC 28530). *Please earmark any donations as 'In Remembrance of Johnny Craft'.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.