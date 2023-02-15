Johnny Lenair Jackson, Sr., 80, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 11, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday at 2 PM at the Greenville First Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family will receive friends from 12:15 - 1:45 PM at the church. Johnny, son of the late Butress and Mildred Jackson, was born on April 22, 1942, in Sampson County. He moved to Greenville to attend East Carolina in 1960. He later opened and operated Johnny's Mobile Home Sales until his retirement in 1986. He was an active member of the Greenville First Pentecostal Holiness Church where he served as a Deacon, as a Church Elder, and in many other areas of ministry. Johnny was also a supporter of World Missions. He enjoyed fishing, ECU athletics, and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed annual trips with family to Myrtle Beach and any family gatherings at his cottage on the Pamlico River. His favorite time was spent with his wife of 61 years, Faye Jackson. Johnny and Faye's outreach ministries were to serve others and to faithfully take care of the widows. He became a source of information for many people. He was a great example of the expression "You can't outgive God" with his generosity. Johnny never met a stranger and tried to talk to people long enough to find out if he was related to them. He had a great sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Johnny's greatest impact was his spiritual legacy that he lived before God, family, and others. In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his sister, Sylvia Jackson, and his daughter-in-law, Melanie Jackson. Johnny is survived by his wife of 61 years, Alice Faye Jackson; his sons, Johnny "Lenn" Jackson, Jr. (Denise) of Greenville, Lloyd Jackson (Sandra) of Ayden, and Wesley Jackson of Wake Forest; his grandchildren, Hunter Jackson (Katie) of Staunton, VA, Taylor Jackson of Ayden, Leanna Baldwin (West) of Winterville, Bailey Suggs (Jackson) of Concord, Bethany Jackson of Wake Forest, Meredith Jackson of Greenville, Will Jackson of Wake Forest; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Suggs and Baby Jackson, soon to arrive in July; his brothers, Bobby Jackson (Judy), Dwight Jackson (Sue), and Mark Jackson, all of Roseboro; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial contributions may be made to Greenville First Pentecostal Holiness Church or Falcon Children's Home. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.