Johnny Melvin Morgan
FARMVILLE - Johnny Melvin Morgan, was born to the late Joseph Patrick Morgan and Sadie Fields Morgan on May 27, 1946.
On December 19, 2020 he went home to be with the Lord. Loved ones who preceded him in death are (3) brothers; Harry Morgan, James Hopkins and Kenneth Morgan, and a sister; Dorothy Vines.
Left to cherish his memories are (3) brothers; Frank Morgan (MaryAnn) of Greenville, Roger Morgan (JoAnn) of Farmville, and Chris Morgan of Farmville, (2) sisters; Linda Morgan and JoAnn Moye both of Farmville, a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Graveside Service 1 pm Sunday at Sunset Memorial Park, Farmville. Walk-thru viewing 4-7 pm Saturday at Hornes Funeral home.