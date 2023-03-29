Johnny Rogers, 79, died on March 24th, 2023 at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice in Greenville, NC. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed. He grew up in Williamston, NC with loving parents and had a happy childhood with many friends. Johnny was close to his cousins, and had wonderful memories of times spent with them, especially at the beach. After attending N.C. State and graduating from ECU, he completed Air Force Officer Training in Texas. He served nine months in the Air Force then decided to transfer to the US Army. While in the Army he served two tours of duty in Vietnam. During his military service, he and his family lived in North Dakota, Georgia and Kansas. When his time in the Army was over, he returned to his hometown, where he and his wife Phyllis brought up their children, and he worked in the Rogers Tobacco Warehouse and family agriculture businesses. His love for the military was unwavering, and he continued by serving in the NC National Guard Company B as company commander for five years. After 11 years in The Army Reserve, he attained the rank of Major. Johnny was dedicated to his community, and served in many capacities. He was a town commissioner, a member of the Martin County Economic Development Commission and one of the founders of the Committee of 100. He served as president of the Martin Co. Chamber of Commerce and was on the board of directors of First Citizens Bank. He held board positions and leadership roles in many other organizations. In 1972 he was awarded the Williamston Jaycees Distinguished Service Award and in 1989 was named the Small Business Person of the Year by the Martin Co. Chamber of Commerce. He greatly enjoyed his 20 years as a Williamston Volunteer Fireman and also served on the Volunteer Rescue Squad. He was Disaster Chairmen of the Martin Co. Red Cross. In the early 90s, he sold the family business and accepted a position as an Economic Developer for the State of NC, a job he enjoyed tremendously. He and Phyllis eventually moved to Winterville to be closer to his office in Greenville. Johnny was named NC Economic Developer of the Year in 2004. Serious illness forced his early retirement. Johnny served in many positions at Memorial Baptist Church in Williamston, including chairman of the deacons for many years. After moving to Winterville, he was active in Covenant Church until his health declined. Even with all his business, community and church commitments, Johnny’s priorities were his relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his family. Time at the beach, on the boat and waterskiing are cherished memories as well as various family trips. He had a great sense of humor, and never met a stranger. Johnny was predeceased by his son, John M. Rogers, Jr., his parents Urbin and Frances Rogers and his father- and mother-in-law Roy and Elizabeth Manning. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 60 years, Phyllis Manning Rogers, daughters Robin Rogers of Wake Forest and Fran Wilcox and husband F.D. of Ayden, grandchildren Zach Tannehill, Simon Ormond, Austin Wilcox, Taylor Wilcox, and Maggie Rogers, as well as the family feline Gracie, who was devoted to taking care of him. He is also survived by his birth sisters, discovered later in life, Bobbie Beverly of Pavo, GA and Bonnie Mahar of Albany, GA. Special thanks to VA Nurse Susan Freeman and other VA liaisons, Maxim Employees Quanda Davis and Tanisha Satterwhite, 3HC nurse Nikki Davenport and Brooke Tyson, and Mary Felton. Thanks also to Pat Taylor and Kathy Parker who were his “right arm” during different times in Johnny’s business life. On March 29th at 11:30 a.m., a graveside service with military honors will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Williamston NC. Memorial contributions may be sent to Covenant Church, 4000 Corey Road, Winterville, NC 28590 or Memorial Baptist Church, 109 W. Church Street, Williamston, NC 27892.