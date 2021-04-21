Mr. Jonathan D. Clayborne, 65, was called home to be with His Lord & Savior on Monday April 19, 2021, while at Vidant Medical Center. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6-8, with Words of Comfort being spoken at 7:00pm by Rev. Michelle Mills, at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Jonathan was born on December 7, 1955 in Beaufort Co., to Ernest and Yvonne Sheppard Clayborne. He was raised in Washington and attended the local schools there. His family later moved to the Grifton area. He began his career working alongside his father, driving a dairy truck. He then went on to obtain his HVAC certification, along with other certifications and worked in that industry for many years. He retired from Walter B. Jones Drug & Alcohol Facility. Jonathan was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to go camping and hike thru the mountains of NC. If he was not out enjoying nature with his friends and his sons; he was often found in front of the TV watching Nascar races. He loved the Lord and attended both Mizpath Baptist Church in Beaufort and Emmanuel Baptist Church in Kinston. Jonathan was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Mark Clayborne. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joan King Clayborne, of the home; his two sons, Jeremy Claybone, of Grifton and J.C. Clayborne and wife, Rochelle, of Ayden; three siblings, Linda Hamilton and husband, Franz, Gayle Allen and Steve Clayborne and wife, Jackie. He is also survived by his three precious grandchildren, the apples of his eye, Haley, Ryan and Jupiter Clayborne and one very special fur buddy, Max. Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com