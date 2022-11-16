Mr. Jonathan Michael "Jon" Yuhas, 67, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at East Carolina Health. He fought multiple myeloma and its many complications for nearly eight years, living his life to the fullest. He was our lighthouse, our keystone, our central support. A memorial service is planned at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Monday, November 21, at 11:00, with a reception to follow. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.Jon was born on McCoy AFB (now Orlando International Airport) in Orlando, Florida to Michael and Grace Straughn Yuhas. He claimed there was a plaque in Orlando International commemorating this historical event, but his family have yet to see it. He spent his childhood on Air Force bases and claimed North Carolina and Ohio as home until permanently settling in Greenville. Jon was a graduate of East Carolina University and held countless certifications and licenses in law, risk management, safety, emergency medicine, and theological education. He taught basic and intermediate at Pitt Community College after volunteering and captaining the Winterville Rescue Squad. He met Wanda Edwards at East Carolina University and asked her to marry him two days after their first date. When she told him that was insane, he shrugged and tried again a couple of years later. After nearly 50 years, they were no less in love on their last day together than on their first. Since 1985, Jon and his family have resided in Greenville where he was employed with The Roberts Company. Hired originally as business manager, his 32 years of work included risk management, safety management, environmental management, and human resources. He was a member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, where he taught Sunday School and Education for Ministry for many years. Jon will be fondly remembered for his intelligence, humor, curiosity, and love and compassion for all people. An outpouring of messages of condolence from people from every walk of life describe him as honest, honorable, generous, kind, and the best man they have ever known. He was generous in a way that few people are, generous even when it held a cost or risk for him. He valued people more than things, even important things, and he valued other people more than himself. He was the smartest person any of us knew, with a memory like the internet and a mind like a scalpel. He said "be careful" instead of goodbye every time a visit with his children ended. (We will, Dad, we promise.) He was much beloved by host of in-laws and many young people whom he claimed as family. He not only loved them all fiercely, he genuinely enjoyed their company and took great pride in their accomplishments. Jon is survived by: Wife of 45 years, Wanda Edwards Yuhas; Daughter, Kathryn Yuhas of Huntsville, AL; Son, Charles Yuhas and family (Emily Cooke, granddaughters Ellison and Sadie) of Yorktown, VA;Brother, Michael A. Yuhas and wife, Mary, of Arlington, VA, and nephews and niece, Michael H. Yuhas, Betsy Yuhas, and Jonathan Yuhas. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Parish Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to: the ECU Writing Center, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, or ECU Health Cancer Care. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.