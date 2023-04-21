Jonathan Wilson (JW) Tomlinson, 81, peacefully entered his heavenly home surrounded by his loving family. He had been a patient at Duke University Hospital for the last four weeks of his life. Born on February 20, 1942, in Wilson, NC, he was the son of the late Jonathan Ira Tomlinson and Myra Leath Selby Tomlinson. He was a 1960, graduate of East Hyde High School. On October 7, 1961, he married the love of his life, Judith Ann Cahoon. He lived most of his life in Engelhard but more recently in Nags Head. In May of 1961, JW joined the United States Air Force. Proudly, he served his country at the Charleston Air Force Base in Charleston, SC for four years and nine months. In 1968, he and his family moved back to Engelhard, where he grew up. Here, he partnered and formed Pamco Implement Inc., where he worked until his retirement in 2005. He continued to serve on the board of East Coast Equipment after a merger. Coming out of retirement in 2009, he served as CEO, assisted with special projects, and retired again in 2010. While working, he made lifelong friends with customers, colleagues, and employees. They hold a special place in his heart and life. JW was an active member of the Engelhard Baptist Church, currently serving as a deacon. He worked hard to get the current Engelhard Volunteer Fire Department formed and briefly served as chief. He was a member of the Engelhard Rotary Club having served as President and was a Paul Harris Fellow. JW was an avid fan of UNC basketball, New York Yankee baseball, and any sports that his grandchildren participated in. His greatest passion was his love of his family, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They were the "apples of his eye", and they were his life. To them and many others, he was lovingly known as "Big Pops". Surviving in addition to his wife of sixty-one and a half years are daughters: Pamela Mann (Billie) of Engelhard, Shari Asby (Mark) of Greenville; grandchildren: Kristen Mann Ireland (Robbie J) of Engelhard, Kaitlyn Mann Jones (Bryce) of Winterville, Logan Matthew James (fiancée Ashley) of Greenville, and Madison Brooke Tomlinson of Greenville; great-grandchildren: Layla Ireland, Lileigh Ireland, and Wyatt Jones; special friend and business partner for fifty-five years Troy Hodges, faithful friend Eddie Mann, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Maurice Tomlinson; and his mother and father-in-law, Henry and Claudine Cahoon. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Bryan Funeral Service in Swan Quarter. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Engelhard Baptist Church followed by graveside service at Fulford Cemetery. Reverend Joe Stuter will officiate. In honor of JW's life, memorial contributions may be made to the Engelhard Baptist Church, PO Box 202, Engelhard, NC 27824 or the Engelhard Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 296, Engelhard, NC 27824. Arrangements by Bryan Funeral Service, Swan Quarter.