Joseph Albert Molitierno, 72, passed peacefully and surrounded by his family at his home on Saturday August 7, 2021 after a courageous 4.5 year battle with pancreatic cancer. A gathering of family and friends will be received on Thursday from 4-6pm at 2016 Fern Drive in Greenville. Joe was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Salvatore and Frances Molitierno who preceded him in his death. From an early age Joe found his calling as the champion of the little guy, always stepping up to bully the bullies. He attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he earned both bachelors and masters degrees in Criminal Justice, but most importantly met the love of his life Wanda, with whom he married and celebrated 51 years together. He accepted a job with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) and the newly married couple moved to Punxsutawney, PA where they started a family with the addition of their son Joe and one year later their daughter Alyssa. Joe retired from the PLCB after 34 years of exemplary service, working his way up through the ranks from undercover agent to supervisor. Joe had many interests including the Lions Club, coaching football at PAHS, teaching criminology at IUP Punxsutawney, mentoring underprivileged children, Pittsburgh Panthers and Steelers sports, classic muscle cars, golf and travel. However none of his interests were more important to him than his family, which he loved more than anything in this world. Joe and Wanda moved to Greenville, NC part time in 2011 to be near their children and grandchildren. Joe was preceded in his death by his parents Salvatore and Frances Molitierno and his younger brother Bert Molitierno. He will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Wanda, his son Dr. Joe Molitierno, Jr. ( Taylor) of Charlotte, NC; his daughter Alyssa Hardee (Denton) and grandsons Owen and Mason of Greenville, NC; and his brothers Tom (Lucy) of Fayette, Ohio and Steve (Karen) and sister Annette Soxman (Greg) of Pittsburgh, PA, sister-in-law Cindy Molitierno of Pittsburgh, PA as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Joe lived his life as we should all aspire to live with devotion to his family and service to his fellow man, sometimes with own life in danger. He will always be a part of us and will forever be the strongest and bravest man that we have ever known; our hero. We love you Joe and we know that you are looking down on us and protecting us as you did when you were here. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN) in order to fund future research into this dreaded disease. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.