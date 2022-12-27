Joseph Alfred Blick, Sr., of Jacksonville, North Carolina passed peacefully into eternal life during the early morning hours of December 20, 2022, at the ECU Health Heart Center in Greenville. He was 92. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 AM at Friday, December 30, 2022 at Infant of Prague Catholic Church. Burial, with full military honors will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening, December 29th from 5 until 7 PM at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel. Blick was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps for over 23 years. He loved God, his Country, family, and the Corps. To him, the Marine Corps motto, “Semper Fidelis”, was the way he lived until the last breath of his life. The only thing that has changed is his duty station. Blick was born in Paducah, Kentucky to Calvin and Mertle McConnell Blick. Much of his childhood years were spent in Saint Louis, Missouri and nearby Alton, Illinois. In 1947, he enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve and later went into the regular Marine Corps on May 16, 1948. Upon completion of boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina, PFC Blick was assigned to the First Provisional Marine Regiment, Second Marine Division at Camp Lejeune, where he served with the 37mm anti-tank platoon. He was later assigned to H&S Company, 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines. While serving in the Mediterranean, hostilities broke out on the Korean Peninsula and his unit was ordered to Japan and re-designated as George Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines, 1st Marine Division. In September 1950, Blick and his fellow 7th Marines participated in the amphibious landing at Inchon and the eventual liberation of the capital city of Seoul, South Korea. During the subsequent invasion of North Korea, PFC Blick was involved in combat operations at the Sudong Pass and the Chosen Reservoir. Forever remembered as a member of the “Chosen Few”, it was during intense combat in December 1950 that PFC Blick voluntarily assumed command of his platoon when all commissioned and non-commissioned officers were casualties. Quickly reorganizing the depleted and battered platoon, he led survivors through a blinding snowstorm and vicious hail of enemy fire in an effective and successful counterattack on several well-entrenched enemy positions. Suffering two leg wounds, he refused medical treatment until the mission was accomplished. Because of his heroic conduct and leadership under fire, he was awarded, among other military decorations, the Nation’s second highest military decoration, the Navy Cross. On Memorial Day 1958, he was named one of two Marines to serve as pallbearers for the Unknown Soldiers of World War II and the Korean Conflict that were laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Upon return to the United States, he was stationed in Chicago, Norfolk, Virginia, Camp Lejeune, Korea, and Okinawa. After a tour in Vietnam in an advisory capacity where he received his second Purple Heart, he returned to Camp Lejeune. He retired as a Master Sergeant in 1969. He would later serve another 20 years as a Civil Service Government employee at Camp Lejeune until his eventual retirement. During his retirement, Blick continued to serve. He joined the Marine Corps League in 1994 and served in various offices, including serving on the National Staff for eight years. He was a proud member of the American Legion, Post 265; Disabled American Veterans; Military Order of Devil Dogs; Military Order of the Purple Heart; the Chosin Few Association; and the Knights of Columbus, Council 3574, 4th Degree. Master Sergeant Blick was married to the former Genevieve Patricia Waichulis for over 64 years. The love of his life preceded him in death on April 25, 2117. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Blick, of Canton, Illinois, and Mertle McConnell of Tucson, Arizona, and his brother Edward Blick, of Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his sons, Joseph (Mary) A. Blick, Jr of Greenville, Thomas (Lily) Calvin Blick of Meridian, Mississippi, Robert (Jeri) Kelly Blick of Jacksonville; daughter Judy Hall of Jacksonville; grandchildren Jacob (Evan) Blick of Stella, Jeffrey (Caroline) Blick of Greenville, Bobby (Madi) Blick of Emerald Isle, Charles (Lida) Soos of Aiken, South Carolina, Rebecca (Justin) Blick of Morehead City, Brian (Kristin) Blick of Greenville, and Daniel Soos of Jacksonville; great-grandchildren Emma Brown Blick, Jay Blick, Maddox Blick, Genevieve Blick, Rosie Blick, Lyon Blick, McCoy Blick, Aticus Soos , Riggs Blick, and Blair Blick. In lieu of flowers , memorial contributions can be made to the Marine Corps League, Detachment #262, 300 Sherwood Road, Jacksonville, North Carolina 28540. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.