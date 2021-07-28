Joseph Allen “Buddy” McLawhorn of Ayden passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 20, 2021 at the age of 84. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 3 pm at Liberty FWB church in Ayden. Buddy was born in Greene County and attended Greene and Pitt County schools. He was married to Ruth “Elaine” Wade McLawhorn of Greene County for 61 years prior to his death. Buddy and Elaine raised their family of three boys, Mike, Chris and Todd in Ayden, where Buddy was the owner and operator of Ayden Upholstery. Buddy was a dedicated member of Liberty FWB church in Ayden where his greatest joy was singing for the Lord. Buddy loved singing Gospel music and sang tenor with the Mellotone Quartet for many years. Buddy was preceded in death by his father Robert McLawhorn, mother Francis McLawhorn, brothers Ronnie McLawhorn and Rufus McLawhorn and son Christopher McLawhorn. Buddy is survived by wife Elaine McLawhorn, sons Mike McLawhorn (Marla) and Todd McLawhorn, grandchildren Matthew MclLawhorn, Mark McLawhorn, and Hannah McLawhorn. Buddy is survived by sisters Jean Bland and Joyce Holland. Visitors are welcome to stop by the family home in Ayden on an informal basis after working hours. Memorials and donations can be made to Liberty FWB in Ayden in honor of Buddy.