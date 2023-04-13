...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued Thursday morning by 1145 AM EDT.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.1 feet early
Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Joseph Allen Mooring, 69, of Farmville NC, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 9, 2023. He was born on October 9, 1953 in Farmville NC. Allen was preceded in death by his parents CJ and Rosa Mooring and son Darrell Ray Mooring. Left to cherish his memory, are his son Robbie Mooring and wife Debbie (Ayden, NC), his granddaughters Mackenzie and Whitney, his daughter-in-law Jackie Mooring, and granddaughters Paige and Hadley (Bradenton, FL), his sister Anna Weaver and husband Mike (Morehead City, NC), his brother Jim Mooring and wife Nancy (Clinton, AK), his nieces and nephews Justin Letchworth and wife Caroline (Orlando, FL), Mark Letchworth (Wilmington, NC), Renee Langley, Lorie Mooring, and Sage Mooring. He was adored by his great nieces and nephew Dash, Poppy, and Daisy, and his bonus granddaughter Charlotte Rae Parnin. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 12th, from 6:00PM-8:00PM at the Farmville Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life on Thursday, April 13th, at 2:00PM at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at the Allen Family Cemetery, Farmville NC. Flowers are welcomed or please consider a donation to Marlboro Original Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund at PO BOX 694, Farmville, NC 27828. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.