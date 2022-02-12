Joseph Chastain

Joseph (Jack) Lee Chastain
GRIFTON - Joseph (Jack) Lee Chastain, age 87, passed away in Greenville, North Carolina on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. He was born on June 25, 1934 in Weirton, West Virginia to Melvin Bearden and Eula (McDilda) Chastain. Jack graduated from high school in Welch, West Virginia in May of 1953. He began his spiritual calling of leading others to Christ when he entered The Salvation Army School for Officer Training in Atlanta, Georgia in September of 1953, where he met Rosalie Biddix, who he later married. He was commissioned in June 1954 as a Lieutenant and appointed as an Assistant in Knoxville, Tennessee. After marrying Rosalie in 1955, he served for decades as an Officer in The Salvation Army. During his service, he opened the Children's Home in Sumter, South Carolina, and he was responsible for opening the present-day building and community center in Kinston, North Carolina. He retired as a Major in June of 1999. Upon retirement, he continued to work for The Salvation Army at various Corps and at the Adult Rehabilitation Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. His last position was in Kinston, North Carolina, where he was successful raising funds for The Salvation Army's charitable work and establishing The Salvation Army operation in Duplin County, North Carolina. Following his retirement, he spent his time creating unique jewelry pieces and leading Bible Study services. Jack loved eating out with others, talking to his loved ones via phone, and developing hobbies. He got great joy from taking his grandchildren on adventures, including coastal pier fishing. He was a phenomenal storyteller, with his most exciting tales being those of The Upside Down Girls, a story of his granddaughters' greatest escapades.
He is predeceased by his only sibling, Paul Thormer Chastain, Sr. He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Rosalie Biddix Chastain; his son, David Michael and David's wife, Betty; his son, Paul Keith; his granddaughter, who he raised, Amanda (Mandy) and her husband, Scott; his grandchildren, Jennifer and Meagan; his granddaughter, Ashlie and her mother Jayna; and his great grandchildren, Sydney, Parker, Troy, Caden, Journey, Eli, Trey, Olivia, and Sterling.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at noon at The Salvation Army, 2110 N. Queen St., Kinston. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends at Garner Funeral Home at 209 W. Peyton Ave., Kinston on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again at The Salvation Army on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Major Jack Chastain's name to The Salvation Army in Kinston, North Carolina.
